Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido Gets Story Trailer - News

/ 234 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Nintendo has released the story trailer for Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the game:

In the fast-paced world of conveyor-belt sushi fighting, match colored plates and types of sushi to hurl tall stacks of plates at your opponent. The more matches you make, the taller the plate stack and the stronger your attacks will be. Defend your homeland from invading enemies in this puzzling action game so more people can enjoy delicious sushi in peace. May the best sushi samurai reign supreme!

Key Features:

Use the touchscreen to match plates of sushi and rack up tall stacks.

Connecting same-colored plates and building combos results in more and more plates stacking up, which results in stronger attacks.

Match plate patterns for a higher bonus. The fancier the sushi on the plate, the stronger the plate.

Toss plate stacks at your opponent to deal crushing blows.

The last sushi samurai standing wins.

Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido will launch for the Switch and 3DS worldwide on June 8.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles