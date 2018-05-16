Fighting EX Layer Gets New Gameplay Trailer - News

Arika has released another gameplay trailer for Fighting EX Layer that showcases the gameplay in action.

View it below:

Fighting EX Layer will launch worldwide for PlayStation 4 in 2018 by the end of June.

