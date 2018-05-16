Shenmue III Delayed to 2019 - News

/ 414 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Deep Silver has announced Shenmue III has been delayed from the second half of 2018 to 2019.

"The extra time will be used to polish the quality of the game even further, to the high standards it deserves and release the product in the best possible timeframe," reads the message from the publisher.

Yu Suzuki added, "To all of our backers, we are very sorry for the delay. After much discussion with our partners, Deep Silver, we have concluded that extending the release will allow us to deliver Shenmue III at its best. We promise to use this time to improve the quality of Shenmue III."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles