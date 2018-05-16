Indivisible Delayed to First Half of 2019 - News

Lab Zero Games has delayed Indivisible from 2018 to the first half of 2019. It is in development for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.





Read the complete message from the developer below:

Indivisible has been delayed until the first half of 2019.

While we did everything we could to prevent this from happening, the simple reality is that Indivisible ended up being a much larger project than we could have anticipated when the game was conceived way back in 2015. A number of other issues related to shipping a product of this size contributed to this decision, but the main issue is just the sheer number of assets this game requires and the time needed to deliver them at the quality you expect from a Lab Zero game.

This was not a decision we made lightly, nor did we make it alone. Needing more time to finish the game meant that we also needed more money. Fortunately, 505 Games has graciously funded the majority of the extension, and Lab Zero will be kicking in our Skullgirls royalties to cover the rest.

To help us make this new ship date, we’ve also hired a new Lead Level Designer and a new Lead Writer.

What we have not done is cut down on the amount of content we promised.

Not only do we want to deliver the game we said we would, the game’s structure and story made it virtually impossible to cut levels or make other kinds of “easy” cuts to reduce the scope of the game.

As always, we’ll continue to share what we’re working on through blog posts, streams and events. But until then, we’ve got a sneak peek at some of the awesome things we’re working on.

Lab Zero wouldn’t be here without your support, financial and otherwise. And we’re committed to making Indivisible the best game we can, and appreciate your patience while we get it there.

Thanks for understanding.

