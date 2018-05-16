Nintendo Announces Reservation System to Play Super Smash Bros. for Switch at E3 - News

Nintendo is allowing fans to reserve a ticket to play Super Smash Bros. for Switch ahead of time for E3 2018. Fans can reserve a ticket to play the game for fun with others or play the game for glory in a competitive elimination match.

"We’re always looking to improve the ways people can maximize the fun they have with Nintendo at E3," said Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "This year our focus is on the upcoming Super Smash Bros. game, and we want as many people as possible to give it a try."

Here is how the reservation system is going to work:

Anyone who registers for E3 2018 by May 31 will receive an email from E3 organizers on June 5 with details about how to reserve one electronic ticket to play the game (available while time slots last). Attendees should make sure to add e3expo@e3expo.com to their safe sender lists so the email doesn’t get lost in their junk folders.

Signing up to play the game ahead of time is mandatory. No on-site registration will be available.

Tickets will be in the form of QR Code patterns that can be stored on a smartphone or printed out.

For more details about ticketing, visit https://e3.nintendo.com/attendee-faq for continuing updates.

Reservations will not be taken for any other games at Nintendo’s booth, which will be available to play on a first-come, first-served basis.

Nintendo will also be giving away collectible Nintendo Switch pins for fans who are spotted playing their Nintendo Switch at the Nintendo booth or around the Los Angeles Convention Center.

