Slime-san: Superslime Edition PS4, Xbox One Release Date Revealed - News

/ 259 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Headup Games announced Slime-san: Superslime Edition will launch for the Xbox One on June 22 and the PlayStation 4 on June 26.





Here is an overview of the game:

Slime-san: Superslime Edition includes all three major campaigns as well as some brand new, exclusive levels and features!

Key Features:

Mama’s Madness (Slime-san): You’ve been swallowed by a giant worm! Your goal is to platform yourself through its intestines back out its mouth before you get digested!

You’ve been swallowed by a giant worm! Your goal is to platform yourself through its intestines back out its mouth before you get digested! Blackbird’s Kraken: You were about to take a vacation with your family and got eaten whole by a giant Kraken?! Once more you’ll need to jump, slime & slide your way out!

You were about to take a vacation with your family and got eaten whole by a giant Kraken?! Once more you’ll need to jump, slime & slide your way out! Sheeple’s Sequel: Sheeple believes he’s an NPC in a video game and decides to recode himself as the villain! Can you beat his mind-bending levels?

Sheeple believes he’s an NPC in a video game and decides to recode himself as the villain! Can you beat his mind-bending levels? Superslime Edition packs an extra 10 exclusive levels where you can play as Grandpa-san himself! It also includes a “Dynamic Colors” feature that alters the game’s color palette to a unique one for each world. Slime-san’s more colorful than ever!

Slime-san and Slime-san: Blackbird’s Kraken are available now for the Nintendo Switch and Windows PC. Slime-san: Sheeple’s Sequel is available now for Windows PC and will launch for the Nintendo Switch this summer.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles