Super Smash Bros. for Switch Playable Events in Japan Start June 17 - News

by, posted 6 hours ago

Nintendo announced it will host several events in Japan for Super Smash Bros. for Switch where gamers will get the chance to play the game.

Here is the list of events:

Rage 2018 Summer on June 17 at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba

Jisedai World Hobby Fair 2018 Summer from June 23 to 24 at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba

Jump Victory Carnival 2018 Tokyo on July 16 at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba

Jump Victory Carnival 2018 Osaka on July 22 at Intex Osaka

Super Smash Bros. will launch for the Nintendo Switch in 2018.

