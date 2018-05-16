Layton’s Mystery Journey: Katrielle and The Millionaires’ Conspiracy DX Announced for Switch - News

Level-5 has announced Layton’s Mystery Journey: Katrielle and The Millionaires’ Conspiracy DX for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch in Japan on August 9.

The Nintendo Switch version of the game will let players switch between the touch pen and controller controls.





Layton’s Mystery Journey: Katrielle and The Millionaires’ Conspiracy is out now for the Nintendo 3DS.

