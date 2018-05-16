Sony to Stop Production of Physical PlayStation Vita Games by March 31, 2019 - News

Sony will be ending production of physical PlayStation Vita games by the end of fiscal year 2018, which ends March 31, 2019, according to Kotaku who obtained a message to developers.

Sony Interactive Entertainment’s American and European branches "plan to end all Vita GameCard production by close of fiscal year 2018."





Developres have until June 28 to submit physical product code equests and final purchase orders by February 15, 2019.

Digital games through the PlayStation Store will remain available on the PlayStation Vita.

