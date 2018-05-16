Blade Strangers Adds Noko - News

/ 200 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Nicalis announced Noko from the Umihara Kawase series will be playable in the fighting game, Blade Strangers.

View the Noko trailer below:

Here is the list of confirmed fighters:

Gunvolt (Azure Striker Gunvolt)

Isaac (The Binding of Isaac)

Quote (Cave Story+)

Curly Brace (Cave Story+)

Solange (Code of Princess EX)

Ali (Code of Princess EX)

Liongate (Code of Princess EX)

Master T (Code of Princess EX)

Shovel Knight (Shovel Knight)

Kawase (Umihara Kawase series)

Noko (Umihara Kawase series)

Emiko (Umihara Kawase series)

Lina (all-new character)

Helen (all-new character)

Blade Strangers will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC this summer.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles