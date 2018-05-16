Downward Spiral: Horus Station Release Date Revealed - News

Developer 3rd Eye Studios announced Downward Spiral: Horus Station will launch for Windows PC with support for the Oculus Rift, HTC Vive and Windows Mixed Reality on May 31 for $19.99 / £14.99 / €14.99. It will launch this summer for the PlayStation 4 with PlayStation VR support.

Downward Spiral: Horus Station is a first-person, zero-gravity sci-fi thriller which lures players through a lost vessel abandoned by its crew. Solving the mystery of the space station will take wits and ingenuity as you fight or avoid dangers unknown. Use the ship’s maintenance hardware – like bolt throwers, rail guns, and arc welders to take out threats, solve puzzles and find the truth of why Horus Station has been left drifting in space.

