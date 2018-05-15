The Council Episode Two: Hide and Seek Gets Launch Trailer - News

/ 231 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Focus Home Interactive has released the launch trailer for the second episode of The Council - Hide and Seek.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the episode:

Episode two of The Council, the narrative adventure game that redefines the genre with RPG mechanics and consequences for every choice, will release on May 15. Hide and Seek continues the story of Louis de Richet as he deals with the dramatic results of his actions in episode one, released to press and player acclaim earlier this year. He must continue his investigation into the disappearance of his mother, Sarah, while dealing with the newly-arrived Spanish head of state, the finally-revealed Lord Mortimer, and the quickly-forming factions on the island.

In the first screenshots for episode two, get a glimpse of brand new areas of the mansion to explore, along with new characters who bring dire news and shocking revelations to the island. Who will you side with? Who can you trust? And how will you find Sarah de Richet? The choices are yours in The Council episode two, Hide and Seek.

The second episode of The Council - Hide and Seek - will launch on May 17 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles