Hitman: Definitive Edition Gets Launch Trailer - News

Publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and developer IO Interactive have released the launch trailer for Hitman: Definitive Edition.

The Hitman: Definitive Edition will feature new in-game disguises for Agent 47 inspired by classic IO Interactive titles – Freedom Fighters, Kane & Lynch and Mini Ninjas – celebrating the Danish studio’s 20th anniversary, in addition to all previously released content and game updates from the first season of Hitman.

The Hitman: Definitive Edition will include the following content:

IO Interactive’s 20th Anniversary Outfit Bundle – Three new outfits inspired by Freedom Fighters, Kane & Lynch and Mini Ninjas

Hitman Season One (Main Game) – Seven exotic locations from the first season, including Paris, Sapienza, Marrakesh, Bangkok, Colorado and Hokkaido, along with the ICA Facility

Hitman Game of the Year Edition Content – Four missions from the Patient Zero Campaign, three themed Escalation Contracts that unlock three unique weapons, as well as the Clown Suit, Cowboy Suit and Raven Suit from the recent Game of the Year digital release

Hitman Summer Bonus Episode – Featuring ICA bonus missions in Sapienza and Marrakesh

Hitman: Blood Money Requiem Pack – Including the Requiem Suit, Pale Duck Explosive and ICA Chrome Pistol

All featured Contracts, Escalation Contracts, Challenge Packs and game updates from Hitman Season One and the Hitman Game of the Year Edition

Please note that a portion of add-on content is not pre-loaded on the Hitman: Definitive Edition disc and requires an internet connection. Additional content is approximately 12 to 24 gigabytes depending on platform.

Elusive Targets that have already run and ended may not be available again as these are time limited events.

Hitman: Definitive Edition will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in stores on May 18.

