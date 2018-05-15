F1 2018 Release Date Revealed - News

Publisher Koch Media and developer Codemasters have announced F1 2018 will launch on August 24 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

There isn't much known about the game, however, it will feature more classic cars than previous releases in the franchise, as well as an expanded career mode.

"We were delighted by the reception that the highly-acclaimed F1 2017 game received, and are extremely excited to be able to further build on such a strong starting point with F1 2018," said Paul Jeal, F1 franchise director at Codemasters.

