Dynasty Warriors 9 Trailer Showcases Upcoming DLC - News

/ 274 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Koei Tecmo has released a new trailer for Dynasty Warriors 9 that showcases the New Weapons Pack DLC. It will launch on May 17.

It adds three new weapons to the game - the Claws, the Sword & and Hook, and the Emei Daggers. This trailer showcases the Emei Daggers.

View the trailer below:

Dynasty Warriors 9 is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

