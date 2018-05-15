Switch Exclusive Octopath Traveler Trailer Introduces Cyrus and Ophilia - News

Square Enix has released a new trailer for Octopath Traveler that introduces Cyrus and Ophilia.

Octopath Traveler will launch for the Nintendo Switch worldwide on July 13.

