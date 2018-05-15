Bethesda Reveals Rage 2 Gameplay Trailer - News

/ 507 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Bethesda Softworks released a gameplay trailer today for its upcoming open-world first-person shooter Rage 2. Born from a collaboration between id Software (Doom, Rage) and Avalanche Studios (Just Cause 3, Mad Max), the new Rage title promises to combine first-person shooting, sandbox exploration, and lots of vehicular combat.

In Rage 2, mankind is in peril. In the decades following an asteroid’s devastation, most of the earth has become an unforgiving wildland where bloodthirsty factions vie for control of precious resources. Pockets of civilization have emerged to claim their space in the world, but the tentative peace they’ve established is being threatened. The game follows Walker, the last Ranger of Vineland, as he fights to survive the chaos of the dystopian world into which he was born. With a wide array of weapons, vehicles and strange powers, Walker sets off to take down the tyrannical Authority.

Rage 2 will launch on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC in 2019.

Tune into the BE3 Showcase (on Bethesda's home page or via its social media outlets) on Sunday, June 10, at 6:30pm PT for more gameplay and details.

More Articles