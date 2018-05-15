Moonlighter Gets Super Official Platforms Comparison Trailer - News

11 bit studios and Digital Sun today revealed a charming, tongue-in-cheek Moonlighter "Super Official Platforms Comparison" trailer. Highlighting all the "big" differences between the "PC Master Race’" version and consoles, viewers will, according to the press release, "experience nothing short of shock and awe when they see it for themselves." Spoiler alert: the game looks great across all platforms.

Moonlighter will land on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on May 29. A Nintendo Switch version is planned for Q3 2018.

An action-RPG with rogue-lite elements, Moonlighter follows the daily struggles of Will, an ambitious shopkeeper who dreams of becoming a hero.

