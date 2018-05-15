Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner MARS Launches September for PS4/PC - News

The 4k and PSVR-enabled remake of Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner which was announced for PS4 & PC (via Steam), will launch on September 4th in North America and September 6th in Japan and Europe, publisher Konami has announced.

You can read an overview of the game's features below:

Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner MARS is the remaster of the original title with beautifully enhanced graphics and re-engineered audio made for next-generation consoles and PCs. Players will be immersed in exhilarating high-speed mech-action combat all in third-person 4K or experience the full game for the first time in VR.

Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner MARS will include the following new modes and features:

Optional “Pro Mode” controller setup allows for faster selection of sub-weapons to help engage in rapid-fire combat

“Very Easy” difficulty setting offers an alternative option for players who wish to enjoy the cinematic experience of the game’s story or are new to VR

Various training modules and a mini-map

Additional VR content for an even more captivating experience: 3D Hangar: Interact with Jehuty in VR 3D Model Viewer: Explore various refined 3D models in full 360 degrees Cinematic Theater: After completing the game, unlock the ability to re-watch any story sequence with the option to view cut-scenes in full VR



