Beyblade Burst: Battle Zero Announced for Switch - News

/ 369 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

FuRyu has announced Beyblade Burst: Battle Zero for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch in Japan on October 25 for 6,980 yen at retail and 6,280 yen on the eShop.

Retail copies of the game include an exclusive Beyblade.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles