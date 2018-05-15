This Week's Deals With Gold - Batman: Arkham Knight, Mass Effect: Andromeda, Shadow of War - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 460 Views
Microsoft has announced this week's Deals With Gold for Xbox Live Gold members. These deals run through May 22 at 6am ET / 3am PT.
Xbox One Deals
|CONTENT TITLE
|CONTENT TYPE
|DISCOUNT
|NOTES
|Albert and Otto*
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|DWG
|ARK: Aberration
|Add-On
|15%
|Game Fest Sale
|ARK: Scorched Earth
|Add-On
|40%
|Game Fest Sale
|ARK: Survival Evolved
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|Game Fest Sale
|ARK: Survival Evolved Explorer’s Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|Game Fest Sale
|ARK: Survival Evolved Season Pass
|Add-On
|30%
|Game Fest Sale
|Batman: Arkham Knight
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Batman: Arkham Knight Season Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Batman: Return to Arkham
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Bedlam – The Game By Christopher Brookmyre *
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|Big Buck Hunter Arcade*
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|Bleed Complete Bundle*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Cars 3: Driven to Win
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Cities: Skylines – Content Creator Pack
|Add-On
|20%
|Game Fest Sale
|Cities: Skylines – Premium Edition
|Add-On
|40%
|Game Fest Sale
|Cities: Skylines – Season Pass
|Add-On
|30%
|Game Fest Sale
|Cities: Skylines – Xbox One Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Game Fest Sale
|Cuphead
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|15%
|Game Fest Sale
|Dead by Daylight: Special Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Game Fest Sale
|Deep Rock Galactic (Game Preview)
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|10%
|Game Fest Sale
|Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Demon Hunter Bundle*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition – Lady & Trish Costume Pack*
|Add-On
|40%
|DWG
|Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition – Super Nero / Super Dante / Super Vergil*
|Add-On
|25%
|DWG
|Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE Bundle*
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|DWG
|Devil May Cry HD Collection*
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|DWG
|Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG
|Dragon Age: Inquisition DLC Bundle*
|Add-On
|67%
|DWG
|Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Friday the 13th: The Game
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Game Fest Sale
|Hello Neighbor
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30%
|Game Fest Sale
|Human Fall Flat
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Game Fest Sale
|Hunting Simulator*
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|Hyperdrive Massacre*
|Xbox One Game
|85%
|DWG
|I am Bread*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Immortal Redneck
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|33%
|Game Fest Sale
|Injustice 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|Publisher Sale
|Injustice 2 – 23.000 Source Crystals
|Add-On
|20%
|Publisher Sale
|Injustice 2 – 50,000 Source Crystals
|Add-On
|20%
|Publisher Sale
|Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|20%
|Publisher Sale
|Injustice 2 – Ultimate Pack
|Add-On
|20%
|Publisher Sale
|Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|DWG
|Killing Floor 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Game Fest Sale
|LEGO Batman 3 Season Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO City Undercover
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO Jurassic World
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 – Season Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Bundle
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO Marvel’s Avengers
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Season Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO Movies Game Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO STAR WARS: The Force Awakens
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Season Pass
|Add-On
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO Worlds
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|Publisher Sale
|Mad Max
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Mass Effect: Andromeda – Deluxe Recruit Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG
|Mass Effect: Andromeda – Standard Recruit Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG
|Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Middle-Earth: Shadow of War
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Middle-earth: Shadow of War Gold Edition
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Silver Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Middle-Earth: Shadow of War – Expansion Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Mortal Kombat X
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Mortal Kombat X – Kombat Pack
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Mortal Kombat X – Kombat Pack 2
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Mortal Kombat XL
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Phantom Trigger
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|20%
|Game Fest Sale
|Raiden V*
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|Scribblenauts Showdown
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Subnautica (Game Preview)
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|Game Fest Sale
|The BioWare Bundle*
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG
|The LEGO Movie Videogame
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|The Long Dark
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|35%
|Game Fest Sale
|theHunter: Call of the Wild
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|20%
|Game Fest Sale
|Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Game Fest Sale
|Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|WRC 5 FIA World Rally Championship*
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|DWG
|WWE 2K18 Digital Deluxe Edition*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG
|WWE 2K18*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG
|Xenon Valkyrie +*
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|DWG
Xbox 360 Deals
|CONTENT TITLE
|CONTENT TYPE
|DISCOUNT
|NOTES
|BioShock 2*
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG
|BioShock Infinite*
|Backward Compatible
|70%
|DWG
|BioShock*
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG
|Borderlands 2*
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG
|Borderlands*
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG
|Devil May Cry 4*
|Games On Demand
|67%
|DWG
|Devil May Cry HD Collection*
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|DmC Devil May Cry*
|Games On Demand
|70%
|DWG
|The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition *
|Backward Compatible
|85%
|DWG
*These offers are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
