Kingdom Hearts III Hands-On Impressions Coming May 18 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 658 Views
Square Enix is hosting a "Kingdom Hearts III Invitation Premiere Event" that is giving members of the press a hand-on look at the game.
The embargo for the event will lift on Friday, May 18 at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm UK.
We've just been given the green light to reveal the #KingdomHearts III Invitation Premiere Event! The embargo lifts on Friday, May 18th at 6:00 AM PT! Be sure to keep all eyes on https://t.co/mLJAwRYako, as we will have exclusive hands-on impressions of the game soon afterwards! pic.twitter.com/fLPeXOUQO5— KH13.com (@KH13com) May 14, 2018
Kingdom Hearts III will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2018.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Only 10 more years until release.
Comment of the day. Too bad the voting system allows for bias because it's going to get down voted into oblivion.
- -2
Meh, who cares.
- +4
it's time for the release date
That's the kind of news that they would save for E3
- 0
The road to greatness begins! WOO!!!!!!
Nice to hear that
Square should just stop talking about games until they've gone gold lol.
I don't go through any excruciating pain if a game is delayed or takes a long time to be released. I'd rather find out about a game being in development as soon as possible. The more you know, the better. It beats ignorance any day of the week, unless you're the type of person who can't handle delays or long development cycles for some reason.
- +1
