Kingdom Hearts III Hands-On Impressions Coming May 18

Square Enix is hosting a "Kingdom Hearts III Invitation Premiere Event" that is giving members of the press a hand-on look at the game.

The embargo for the event will lift on Friday, May 18 at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm UK.

Kingdom Hearts III will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2018.

