Taiko Drum Master: Nintendo Switch Version! Info and Trailer Released, Launches in Japan on July 19 - News

/ 432 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Bandai Namco announced Taiko Drum Master: Nintendo Switch Version! will launch in Japan on July 19 for 6,100 yen.

The company also released a new trailer and information on the game.

View the trailer below:





Read the information below:

■ New Performance Characters

One of the new elements of Taiko Drum Master: Nintendo Switch Version! is “performance characters.” Each performance character has a skill that supports your performance. Joining these performance characters are Kirby from Kirby and Squid from Splatoon 2.

Squid

Kirby

Since Squid’s skill lets you clear performances more easily, it enables even beginners to take on the challenge of a difficult song.

Kirby’s performance skill is recommended for people who might say, “I want to beat the drums with better timing to the rhythm,” or, “I want to barrage hit the balloon notes more successfully.” Also, the “Kirby Medley” from Kirby’s Return to Dream Land will appear in the game as a playable song.

Choose the performance character that meets your needs, then take on various songs.

■ Party Games Overview

Everyone Bon Odori

A game where everyone works together to achieve a high score. Flutter your Joy-Cons to the rhythm, push buttons, and dance back and forth. A sound cue will play when the turn direction changes, so be sure to pay attention.

If you fail, Don-chan and the others may fall over. Work together to successfully clear the game.

Home Run Batter

Swing to the rhythm when the ball comes your way. There may be curve balls in addition to straight pitches, so be sure to pay attention to the rhythm of the music. And if the pitcher throws a fireball straight, swing at the same time the ball is thrown. Aim for the home run.

By clearing a game, you will unlock higher difficulty games. Also, by playing games time and time again, you may also be able to choose new performance characters when playing songs. Play party games multiple times, then take on musical performances.

■ Song List: Part 2 Revealed

Following the first list of 23 songs, Bandai Namco has revealed another 33 songs featured in the game:

Genre Song Title Pop “Mita koto mo nai Keshiki” by Au Santarou Soccer Ouen CM Song Pop “Sugar Song to Bitter Step” Pop “Memeshikute” by Golden Bomber Pop “Train-Train” Pop “One Night Carnival” Pop “Silent Jealousy” Anime “Lupinranger vs. Patranger” Anime “Pop Team Epic” from the opening theme of the TV anime Pop Theme Epic Anime “Yo-Kai Taisou Dai’ichi” from Yo-kai Watch Anime “We Are” from One Piece Anime “Odoru Ponpokorin” from Chibi Maruko-chan Anime “Sanpo” from My Neighbor Totoro Anime “Kimi ni 100 Percent” from Crayon Shin-chan Anime “Anpanman no March” Vocaloid “Juumensou Colorful Ver.” by YM Vocaloid “Onigiri ha Doko Kashira” by Yomii Variety “Jounetsu Tairiku” Variety “Bad Apple!! feat. Nomico” by Touhou Project Arrange Alstroemeria Records Variety “Iro ha Nio he Dochiri Nuru wo” by Touhou Project Arrange Ryuuhei Satellite Variety “ABC no Uta” Variety “Omae Butamen” by Oyatsu Company & The Puh Classic “Kumabachi no Hikou” by Rimsky-Korsakov Classic “Toruko Koushinkyoku” by Beethoven Game Music “Kirby Medley” from Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Game Music “Pac Toy-Box” from Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 Game Music “Anzu no Uta” from The Idolmaster: Cinderella Girls

■ Early Purchase Bonus

Early purchases of Taiko Drum Master: Nintendo Switch Version! will include the “Gold Don-chan” performance character.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles