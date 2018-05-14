PixelJunk Monsters 2 to Get Physical Edition - News

Limited Run Games announced it will released a physical edition of PixelJunk Monsters 2 for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

Pre-orders will open up on Friday, May 18 at 10am ET.

Extremely excited to announce that we'll be putting a physical release of @PixelJunkNews and @SpikeChunsoft_e's PixelJunk Monsters 2 up for preorder this Friday, May 18th 10AM Eastern Time at https://t.co/rZI6STrUid!



This release will include all of the announced DLC! pic.twitter.com/dQlOpeAJ1u — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) May 15, 2018

Here is an overview of the game:

In the acclaimed tower defense series’ first ever official sequel, play as Tikiman and build towers to defend your Tiki Hut from the monster hordes. The sequel brings with it four player online co-op, new and sometimes quite explosive fruit bombs and on top of that the game has been fully re-imagined in beautifully detailed 3D. Get ready to defend your Chibis again in this fun and addictive game for all the family.

Key Features:

Local & Online Play – Maximize the fun by playing with your friends on the couch or with up to four players online!

– Maximize the fun by playing with your friends on the couch or with up to four players online! Close Encounters – Multiply the suspense by toggling your POV from top-down to an in-your-face view!

– Multiply the suspense by toggling your POV from top-down to an in-your-face view! Fluid and Detailed Graphics – Immerse yourself in an all new world like never before as the HD animation breathes life into Tikiman and the unique maps!

– Immerse yourself in an all new world like never before as the HD animation breathes life into Tikiman and the unique maps! The Mask Makes the Tikiman – A mask for any occasion! Customize Tikiman with different masks and shells.

PixelJunk Monsters 2 will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC on May 25 for $14.99.

