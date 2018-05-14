Cliff Bleszinski Announces Boss Key Productions Shuts Down - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 607 Views
Boss Key Productions co-founder Cliff Bleszinski announced via Twitter the studio has shut down.
Read the complete message from Bleszinski below:
As of today, Boss Key Productions is effectively no more.
Four years ago I set out to make a world class video game studio and I hired some of the best talent in the video game industry. They worked tirelessly to produce quality products and, while we had our ups and downs, I’d like to think we had fun doing it. LawBreakers was a great game that unfortunately failed to gain traction, and, in a last ditch attempt we scrambled to do our take on the huge battle royale genre with Radical Heights, which was well received, however, it was too little too late.
As for myself, I’m going to take some time off and reflect. I need to focus on myself and family as well as my Aussie, Teddy, who is slowly fading from us. Video games will forever be a part of who I am and I hope to make something new again someday, however, I need to withdraw and take this time.
To those of you who have supported myself and the studio these last four years, THANK YOU from the bottom of my heart and everyone who came to work for me.
Please note that the servers for Radical Heights will remain up for the near future.
Thanks again,
Cliff
I guess this is what you get when your ego is bigger than your talent.
Why did Lawbreakers fail?
It didn't do enough the stand out, and basically tried to capitalize on the Overwatch hype while an overall subpar product.
Never heard of these games before. Job in gaming industry is not easy. So many devs get laid off, studio gets closed down
Maybe he can sit back and take some time to reflect, sit down with a pair of Joycons and count the buttons.
Clearly they needed to add more gender neutral bathrooms in their games.
Lawbreakers looked really cool... looked. But it just didn't take off. It came out too late so missed the FPS battle arena hype, it was F2P until it wasn't, meaning people had to pay for a online only MP game with little in it, plus loot boxes.
Lawbreakers was actually a lot of fun. Issue was support. There was so little of it after a while.
Thats a shame. Never played a game of his but sad to see a studio close nevertheless.
That's so disappointing to hear. Although having its issues, LawBreakers was an incredibly polished and high octane game that was a TON of fun to play! It scratched that "Quake" and "Unreal Tournament" itch that's been gone for so long while still having some modern tropes like Overwatch has, and I thought it was a better decision selling it for $30 instead of the full $60 like all others do, along with throwing in microtransactions. LawBreakers had a ton of potential and was really looking forward to what other type of kick ass DLC they could have included. Unfortunately, for a number of reasons, LawBreakers didn't take off, and they resorted on the final nail in the coffin trying to cash in on Battle Royale. I'd rather see EA fall down like this lol oh well
