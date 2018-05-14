Cliff Bleszinski Announces Boss Key Productions Shuts Down

/ 607 Views

Boss Key Productions co-founder Cliff Bleszinski announced via Twitter the studio has shut down.

Read the complete message from Bleszinski below:

As of today, Boss Key Productions is effectively no more.

Four years ago I set out to make a world class video game studio and I hired some of the best talent in the video game industry. They worked tirelessly to produce quality products and, while we had our ups and downs, I’d like to think we had fun doing it. LawBreakers was a great game that unfortunately failed to gain traction, and, in a last ditch attempt we scrambled to do our take on the huge battle royale genre with Radical Heights, which was well received, however, it was too little too late.

As for myself, I’m going to take some time off and reflect. I need to focus on myself and family as well as my Aussie, Teddy, who is slowly fading from us. Video games will forever be a part of who I am and I hope to make something new again someday, however, I need to withdraw and take this time.

To those of you who have supported myself and the studio these last four years, THANK YOU from the bottom of my heart and everyone who came to work for me.

Please note that the servers for Radical Heights will remain up for the near future.

Thanks again,

Cliff