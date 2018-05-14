Persona 5 Ships 2.2 Million Units Worldwide - News

SEGA in its earnings report for the fiscal year that ended March 2019 has revealed Persona 5 has surpassed two million units shipped worldwide. This is up from two million units in November 2017 and 1.8 million units shipped in August 2017.

The company also revealed Sonic Mania, Sonic Forces and Total War: Warhammer "performed strongly."





Persona 5 is currently available for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3.

