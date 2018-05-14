NS, PS4 and XOne vs Wii, PS3 and X360 - Aligned Sales Comparison – March 2018 Update - Sales

This monthly series compares the combined aligned sales of the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One with the combined aligned sales of the Wii, PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.

Gap change in latest month: 1,829,075 – 8th Generation

Gap change over last 12 months: 7,700,722 – 8th Generation

Total Lead: 12,450,295 – 8th Generation

7th Generation Total Combined Console Sales: 27,775,366

8th Generation Total Combined Console Sales: 40,225,661

The aligned sales 8th generation has been able to grow its lead over the aligned sales of the 7th generation when you use the Nintendo Switch, instead of the Wii U. In the last month the 8th generation has grown its lead by 1.83 million units and in the last 12 months it has grown its lead by 7.70 million units.

The 8th generation remained between four and six million units ahead of the 7th generation for the first nine months. After that point the gap has continued to grow.

The 7th generation of consoles in its first 13 months sold 27.78 million units, while the 8th generation of consoles sold 40.23 million units. The 8th gen currently leads by 12.45 million units.

The 7th generation of console sold a combined 274.35 million units during their lifetime, while the 8th generation has sold 132.71 million units through March 2018.

