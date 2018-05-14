Select Xbox One S Bundles Discounted by $50 for a Limited Time - News

Microsoft and select retailers have discounted the price of select Xbox One S bundles by $50 for a limited time. The retailers discounting the Xbox One S include Target, Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart.

You can now pick up the 500GB Xbox One S Battlefield 1 bundle for just $199.

