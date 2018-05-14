Select Xbox One S Bundles Discounted by $50 for a Limited Time - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 436 Views
Microsoft and select retailers have discounted the price of select Xbox One S bundles by $50 for a limited time. The retailers discounting the Xbox One S include Target, Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart.
This limited time offer starts today: Save $50 on Xbox One S Bundles @MicrosoftStore âž¡ï¸ https://t.co/xtyg538RLK ðŸŽ® @amazon âž¡ï¸ https://t.co/yrADKYMmPD pic.twitter.com/FGa1SRZhNO— [ ðŸ’¬ Larry Hryb ] (@majornelson) May 13, 2018
You can now pick up the 500GB Xbox One S Battlefield 1 bundle for just $199.
Just make it permanent already
Probably embarrassed by the HUGE gap this April and don't want the gap to be that big, again. Though, I'm pretty sure they had discounts in April, too.
