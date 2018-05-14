Marvel's Spider-Man Collector's Box Exclusive to GameStop - News

Marvel's Spider-Man will be getting a collector's box that will be exclusively available at retailer GameStop.

The collector's box includes seven exclusive items. The box is valued at over $100, however, will be sold for $50.

The seven items includes are a backpack, notebook, insulated travel mug, beanie, enamel pin, and two mystery items.

It is also one of four games that Sony will focus on at its showcase at E3 2018 on Monday, June 11.

Marvel’s Spider-Man will launch for the PlayStation 4 on September 7.

Thanks GameSpot.

