Stardew Valley For Vita Launches May 22nd

posted 9 hours ago

ConcernedApe has revealed that the long-awaited Vita port of Stardew Valley will finally be released on May 22nd.

The Vita port will be cross-buy with the PS4 version, meaning anyone who already owns the game on Sony's home console will get the handheld version for free.

