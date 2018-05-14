Rage 2 Confirmed for PS4, Xbox One, PC - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 876 Views
Following the official announcement and trailer released for Rage 2 earlier today, Bethesda Softworks and id Software have opened up the website for the game.
The website has revealed the will be released on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.
Here is a short overview of the game:
Dive headfirst into a dystopian world devoid of society, law, and order. Rage 2 brings together a true open world FPS experience where you can go anywhere, shoot anything, and explode everything.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
The teaser trailer and cover art are both pretty cringey sadly. I really hope that they aren't planning to go full on comedic with Rage 2, Borderlands already has anarchic comedy on lock. The first Rage was like 80% serious and 20% comedy, the sequel should aim for a similar ratio.
Also the color has me worried. I hope they don't try copying BL and Fortnite, in making their game insanely colorful to a point where it's cartoony. The original wasn't like that at all.
- +4
Yeah, I agree, I hope they didn't go super cartoony on the artstyle. Am I crazy or is that little section of the guy getting in the car and starting it at the start of the trailer in-engine? Kind of looks like id Tech 6 to me, something about the way it looks reminds me of Wolfenstein 2. If that is in-engine, we probably don't have anything to worry about art style wise.
- +2
I thought I was the only one who noticed a few micro second clips of in-engine footage. I saw one of the bandits that definitely looked like they were from in-game footage, while most of the other characters were live action based. They've been teasing us with all sorts of messaging, so it wouldn't surprise me that this trailer contained some tiny snippets of footage.
I really hope they do away with megatextures with this game, as the previous one started out using it, and it backfired horribly. I have some SSD's for texture heavy games, but we shouldn't really need to rely on megatextures and texture streaming these days. We need to do away with textures popping in.
- 0
I just went back through and rewatched the trailer at 0.25 speed on Youtube. I definitely think that the scene at the beginning is in engine, possibly the desert looking scene at the 15 second mark as well. If those are in-engine at least we don't have to worry about the graphics and artstyle, it looks fantastic and definitely looks like they're using id Tech 6. I just hope that the tone isn't totally different and that they nailed the gameplay. I also noticed the wingstick upon rewatching it, glad it's back, one of the most fun weapons in any game.
- 0
Can't say I played the original, just the demo. But if the trailer is anything to go by they're going with a very different tone for the sequel, and I'm not sure that's the right way to go.
The cover art looks like something from the early 90s
Who's developing? id Software?
Collab between id and Avalanche (the Avalanche team that made the Mad Max game a few years ago).
- +2
and the trailer is beyond lame
5 Comments