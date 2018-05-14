Overwatch Free to Play May 25 to 28 on PS4, Xbox One, PC - News

/ 319 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Blizzard Entertainment announced Overwatch will be free to play from May 25 at 11:00am PT to May 28 at 11:59pm PT on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

During the free to play weekend gamers will be able to access all 27 heroes and 18 maps. A variety of modes will be available, including Quick Play, Custom Games and the Arcade. Players will be able to level up, earn Loot Boxes and unlock different customization options for the heroes.

Any progress made will be kept if players decide to purchase the game after the free weekend.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles