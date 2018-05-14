Little Dragons Cafe Limited Edition Coming to North America - News

/ 289 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Aksys Games has revealed details for the limited edition of Little Dragons Cafe in North America.

The limited edition is priced at $79.99 and includes a copy of the game, a soundtrack, 18 collectible character cards, and exclusive plush baby dragon.





Here is an overview of the game:

From renowned game designer Yasuhiro Wada (Bokujo Monogatari, or Harvest Moon and Story of Seasons outside of Japan) comes his latest creation, Little Dragons Café. The story opens with a twin brother and sister learning to cook and manage a small café under their mother’s tutelage. All was peaceful and routine until one morning when the twins discover that their mother has fallen into a deep sleep and won’t wake up. Suddenly, a strange old man appears to inform them that they must raise a dragon in order to save her. Working together with three quirky café employees, the two siblings must ­gure out how to a wrangle a dragon and manage the family business while ­finding a way to save their mother.

Little Dragons Cafe will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in North America and Europe this summer.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles