Rumor: Retro Studios Developing Star Fox Racing Game for Switch

posted 8 hours ago

Retro Studios, known for developing the Metroid Prime series and the latest Donkey Kong Country games, is working on a Star Fox racing game, according to posts on Reddit and 4Chan.

The post on 4Chan includes an image that reveals the game is called Star Fox Grand Prix.





The post on Reddit states the game is a mix of Diddy Kong Racing and F-Zero. However, the gameplay is closer to F-Zero. It will feature and adventure mode, boss fights and a hub world.

This should be treated as a rumor until confirmed Nintendo or Retro Studios.

