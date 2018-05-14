Rumor: Retro Studios Developing Star Fox Racing Game for Switch - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 1,044 Views
Retro Studios, known for developing the Metroid Prime series and the latest Donkey Kong Country games, is working on a Star Fox racing game, according to posts on Reddit and 4Chan.
The post on 4Chan includes an image that reveals the game is called Star Fox Grand Prix.
The post on Reddit states the game is a mix of Diddy Kong Racing and F-Zero. However, the gameplay is closer to F-Zero. It will feature and adventure mode, boss fights and a hub world.
This should be treated as a rumor until confirmed Nintendo or Retro Studios.

As much as I trust Retro to create an incredibly polished and fun game, I hope that this is NOT true! I highly doubt they would be so secretive over the past 4 years for a StarFox racing game.....If true, I'd rather they create a base StarFox game to get that series back on track, but a racing game? I'd rather take F-Zero!!!!
Is it really that hard to wait for actual gameplay before judging a game? People laughed at Mario+Rabbids but turns out i won over Xcom last year at the GA. Retro are really talented and this actually sound like a LOT more than a simple racing game.
Krystal better be in it or I will be disappointed.
Unlikely. And even if it was true, I'd be somewhat pissed at Retro for taking so long to make a simple racing game.
Or you could just, I don't know, make a new F-Zero game. Just sayin'.
Can you shoot while racing Like kingdon grand prix for Sega Saturn ? even though kingdom is a shoot em up racer . while this is 3d ?
If this is true, it sounds like it could be cool, hope to see it at E3. Some of the responses some have had towards it are embarrassing though, just look at some replies on some places/threads when there hasn't even been anything shown or announced yet of it. This really is a repeat of the Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze reveal all over again, and this game will/already is getting unfairly treated just like that one did.
They needed world building talent...for Star Foz?
This is disappointing in so many levels... 1. This is the great game Retro studios was working on for so long... not something more innovative. 2. This is not the Starfox people wanted (just port zero without motion controls, cmon...). 3. This is not the F-zero people wanted. I don't know who thought this was a great idea. :x
New rumor is that it's a small Retro team working on this Starfox racing game and the main team has been working on whatever they've been working on for 4 years. GOD i hope this is true!!! I will be so disappointed if it literally is nothing more than a Starfox racing game.....
What makes you think that just because it's a racing game it's not innovative? You haven't even seen gameplay of it yet.
