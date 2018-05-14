Eidos Montreal Studio Head: 'Deus Ex is Not Dead, I Confirm That' - News

Deus Ex developer Eidos Montreal is currently busy with Shadow of the Tomb Raider and the upcoming Avengers video game, however, the studio does plan to return to Deus Ex in the future.

"Deus Ex is not dead, I confirm that," Eidos Montreal studio head David Anfossi told PCGamesN.





"Deus Ex, of course, it's the brand of the studio. We are all attached to this franchise, but we cannot do everything, you know? So we have Shadow of the Tomb Raider, we have this co-development with Crystal [Dynamics] on The Avengers, and we have a third game in development, so it's enough at the moment for us."

Anfossi also brought up Thief saying that there are currently no plans for new games in the franchise.

"So I should be clear with Thief, in the sense that for the moment there is no plans around that franchise," he added. "You know we have three productions and developments here. We are a big studio, but we have… we like to focus on things we do and do it correctly. We’ve proven it, I believe. So for Thief there is no plan."

