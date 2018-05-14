Overwatch Adds New Map, Over 50 Items in Second Anniversary Event - News

The Overwatch second anniversary celebration will kick off on May 22, announced Blizzard Entertainment. The event will add a new Deathmatch map called Petra, as well as more than 50 cosmetic items.

The cosmetic items include eight new Legendary skins and three Epic skins. Also Doomfist, Moira, and Brigitte are getting new dance emotes. All previously released seasonal cosmetic items and most of the prior brawls for Arcade will return.

Youâ€™ll have a brawl!



Past brawls and cosmetics are back for Overwatch Anniversary 2018.



The celebration begins May 22! ðŸŽ‰ðŸŽ‚ pic.twitter.com/C58AFSvfOs — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) May 14, 2018

A new Competitive Mode is being added to Deathmatch. It includes placement matches, skill rating division and leaderboards.

The event will also ad new loot boxes. Everyone who logs in during the event will get one free loot box that unlocks a Legendary item.

