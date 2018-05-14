21 Games Leaving Xbox Game Pass Lineup on May 31 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 619 Views
The list of playable games through the Xbox Game Pass monthly subscription service is about to get a little shorter. 21 games will be removed from the catalog on May 31.
Here is the list of games leaving Xbox Game Pass:
Xbox One
- Blood Bowl 2
- Defense Grid 2
Xbox 360
- Age of Booty
- Sega Vintage Collection Alex Kidd & Co.
- Bionic Commando Rearmed 2
- BioShock
- BioShock 2
- BioShock Infinite
- Borderlands
- Bound by Flame
- de Blob 2
- Dead Rising 2: Case Zero
- Dig Dug
- Final Fight: Double Impact
- Sega Vintage Collection: Golden Axe
- NeoGeo Battle Coliseum
- Operation Flashpoint: Dragon Rising
- Pac-Man CE DX+
- Sacred 3
- SoulCalibur
- XCOM: Enemy Within
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Wow those are some pretty big games leaving. Is this like Netflix where they leave for awhile and then return later? Cause if not, that sounds pretty bad.
Or at least replace them with other high profile games.
