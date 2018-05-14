21 Games Leaving Xbox Game Pass Lineup on May 31 - News

/ 619 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

The list of playable games through the Xbox Game Pass monthly subscription service is about to get a little shorter. 21 games will be removed from the catalog on May 31.

Here is the list of games leaving Xbox Game Pass:

Xbox One

Blood Bowl 2

Defense Grid 2

Xbox 360

Age of Booty

Sega Vintage Collection Alex Kidd & Co.

Bionic Commando Rearmed 2

BioShock

BioShock 2

BioShock Infinite

Borderlands

Bound by Flame

de Blob 2

Dead Rising 2: Case Zero

Dig Dug

Final Fight: Double Impact

Sega Vintage Collection: Golden Axe

NeoGeo Battle Coliseum

Operation Flashpoint: Dragon Rising

Pac-Man CE DX+

Sacred 3

SoulCalibur

XCOM: Enemy Within

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles