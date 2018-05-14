Nintendo Classic Mini Famicom Weekly Shonen Jump 50th Anniversary Edition Gets Trailer - News

A trailer for the Nintendo Classic Mini Family Computer Weekly Shonen Jump 50th Anniversary Edition has been released by Nintendo.

View it below:





Here is the list of games it comes with:

Ankoku Shinwa: Yamato Takeru Densetsu

Captain Tsubasa

Captain Tsubasa 2

Destiny of an Emperor

Dragon Ball 3: Gokuden

Dragon Ball Z: Kyoushuu! Saiyajin

Dragon Ball: Shenron no Nazo

Dragon Quest

Famicom Jump II: Saikyou no Shichinin

Famicom Jump: Hero Retsuden

Hokuto no Ken

Hokuto no Ken 3: Shin Seiki Souzou Seiken Restuden

Kinnikuman: Kinnikusei Oui Soudatsusen

Magical Taruruuto-kun: Fantastic World!!

Rokudenashi Blues

Saint Seiya: Ougon Densetsu

Saint Seiya: Ougon Densetsu Kanketsuhen

Sakigake!! Otokojuku Shippuu Ichi Gou Sei

Sekiryuuou

Tag Team Match: Muscle

