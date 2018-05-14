Nintendo Classic Mini Famicom Weekly Shonen Jump 50th Anniversary Edition Gets Trailer - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 11 hours ago / 350 Views
A trailer for the Nintendo Classic Mini Family Computer Weekly Shonen Jump 50th Anniversary Edition has been released by Nintendo.
View it below:
Here is the list of games it comes with:
- Ankoku Shinwa: Yamato Takeru Densetsu
- Captain Tsubasa
- Captain Tsubasa 2
- Destiny of an Emperor
- Dragon Ball 3: Gokuden
- Dragon Ball Z: Kyoushuu! Saiyajin
- Dragon Ball: Shenron no Nazo
- Dragon Quest
- Famicom Jump II: Saikyou no Shichinin
- Famicom Jump: Hero Retsuden
- Hokuto no Ken
- Hokuto no Ken 3: Shin Seiki Souzou Seiken Restuden
- Kinnikuman: Kinnikusei Oui Soudatsusen
- Magical Taruruuto-kun: Fantastic World!!
- Rokudenashi Blues
- Saint Seiya: Ougon Densetsu
- Saint Seiya: Ougon Densetsu Kanketsuhen
- Sakigake!! Otokojuku Shippuu Ichi Gou Sei
- Sekiryuuou
- Tag Team Match: Muscle
