Rage 2 Officially Announced With Trailer - News

/ 522 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

Following a listing of the game on the website Walmart Canada and a tease yesterday, Bethesda Softworks and id Software have officially announced Rage 2.

The gameplay reveal trailer will be released tomorrow, May 15.

View the announcement trailer below:

The platforms and released date were not announced. However, it is likely the game will at least release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

