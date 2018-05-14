Arc System Works Bringing Original Guilty Gear to PS4, Switch & Steam - News

Arc System Works has revealed that it will be bringing the original Guilty Gear (first released on the PS1 in 1998) to PS4, Switch, and Steam later this year to celebrate the series' 20th Anniversary.



The information was announced via a Twitch stream. Further details, including the exact release date and pricing, have yet to be revealed.

