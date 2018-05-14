God of War Spends 4th Week at Top of UK Charts

by Adam Cartwright , posted 13 hours ago / 748 Views

The latest UK charts have revealed that Sony's God of War has spent a 4th week at the top of the UK charts, making it the longest run in this position for a Sony-published PS4 title (beating The Last of Us Remastered from 2014). GFK Chart-Track revealed that the next targets to hit are 6 weeks at the top of the chart for the original version of The Last of Us on PS3, followed by Gran Turismo 3 on PS2 (8 weeks).

Elsewhere in the charts, Nintendo's Donkey Kong Country Returns: Tropical Freeze for Nintendo Switch remained at number 2 while Ubisoft's Far Cry 5 also remained at number 3. The highest new entry this week is Conan Exiles at number 13.

View the full charts here.


4 Comments

Masked_Muchaco
Masked_Muchaco (12 hours ago)

A performance worth of a god.

zkp
zkp (13 hours ago)

Well Done Santa Monica and Sony well done.

KazumaKiryu
KazumaKiryu (11 hours ago)

The God of War, impressive game.

alejollorente10
alejollorente10 (10 hours ago)

I am more impressed with the fact that DKC TF is still in second place! Good taste, United Kingdom.

alejollorente10
alejollorente10 (8 hours ago)

OMG, people are too sensitive xD

