God of War Spends 4th Week at Top of UK Charts - NewsAdam Cartwright , posted 13 hours ago / 748 Views
The latest UK charts have revealed that Sony's God of War has spent a 4th week at the top of the UK charts, making it the longest run in this position for a Sony-published PS4 title (beating The Last of Us Remastered from 2014). GFK Chart-Track revealed that the next targets to hit are 6 weeks at the top of the chart for the original version of The Last of Us on PS3, followed by Gran Turismo 3 on PS2 (8 weeks).
Elsewhere in the charts, Nintendo's Donkey Kong Country Returns: Tropical Freeze for Nintendo Switch remained at number 2 while Ubisoft's Far Cry 5 also remained at number 3. The highest new entry this week is Conan Exiles at number 13.
View the full charts here.
A performance worth of a god.
Well Done Santa Monica and Sony well done.
The God of War, impressive game.
I am more impressed with the fact that DKC TF is still in second place! Good taste, United Kingdom.
OMG, people are too sensitive xD
