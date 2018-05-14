God of War Spends 4th Week at Top of UK Charts - News

The latest UK charts have revealed that Sony's God of War has spent a 4th week at the top of the UK charts, making it the longest run in this position for a Sony-published PS4 title (beating The Last of Us Remastered from 2014). GFK Chart-Track revealed that the next targets to hit are 6 weeks at the top of the chart for the original version of The Last of Us on PS3, followed by Gran Turismo 3 on PS2 (8 weeks).

Elsewhere in the charts, Nintendo's Donkey Kong Country Returns: Tropical Freeze for Nintendo Switch remained at number 2 while Ubisoft's Far Cry 5 also remained at number 3. The highest new entry this week is Conan Exiles at number 13.

