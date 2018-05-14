My Hero One's Justice Launches in Japan on August 23rd - News

My Hero One's Justice, the tie-in game to the anime series My Hero Academia, will launch in Japan for PS4 and Switch on August 23rd, publisher Bandai-Namco Games has announced. The title will release in the west later this year and will include Xbox One and PC versions.

Early purchasers will gain access to the 'Customization Pack' DLC which includes additional accessories, plus a new costume and voice pack.

