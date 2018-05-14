My Hero One's Justice Launches in Japan on August 23rd - NewsAdam Cartwright , posted 13 hours ago / 350 Views
My Hero One's Justice, the tie-in game to the anime series My Hero Academia, will launch in Japan for PS4 and Switch on August 23rd, publisher Bandai-Namco Games has announced. The title will release in the west later this year and will include Xbox One and PC versions.
Early purchasers will gain access to the 'Customization Pack' DLC which includes additional accessories, plus a new costume and voice pack.
For some reason I have a bad feeling about this game. I fear it will be a bit like the DBZ situation. Mostly bad games and a few solid titles in between. I doubt this will be the last HeroAca game given the success of the manga/anime. But we will see after release.
