NES Classic Returns June 29

Nintendo announced via Twitter that the NES Classic Edition will return to stores on June 29 for $59.99. Nintendo plans to have it and the SNES Classic to be available through the end of the year.
#NESClassic Edition will return to stores on June 29! This system and the #SNESClassic Edition system are expected to be available through the end of the year. https://t.co/LclbG5m4ta pic.twitter.com/1PcXBI5qJC— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 14, 2018
The NES Classic features the following 30 built-in games:
- Balloon Fight
- Bubble Bobble
- Castlevania
- Castlevania II: Simon’s Quest
- Donkey Kong
- Donkey Kong Jr.
- Double Dragon II: The Revenge
- Dr. Mario
- Excitebike
- Final Fantasy
- Galaga
- Ghosts ‘N Goblins
- Gradius
- Ice Climber
- Kid Icarus
- Kirby’s Adventure
- Mario Bros.
- Mega Man 2
- Metroid
- Ninja Gaiden
- Pac-Man
- Punch-Out!! Featuring Mr. Dream
- StarTropics
- Super C
- Super Mario Bros.
- Super Mario Bros. 2
- Super Mario Bros. 3
- Tecmo Bowl
- The Legend of Zelda
- Zelda II: The Adventure of Link
Hopefully the cord is longer, other than that...awesome news!!
Great news, hopefully they make a ton of them to screw over those greedy eBayers
I'm surprised they managed to license all the same software again. Probably didn't get the same good price this time around with the license holders knowing how popular the thing is. Or maybe that is exactly why they waited this long to bring it back.
Why would they need to re-license though? It's the same product, just a different "batch"
- 0
Because a license of this type usually involves a set limit on how many of a product can be made.
Nintendo might even have deliberately put a limit on the first batch, to negotiate license deals with a very specific number.
If Nintendo had said they expected to sell millions upon millions of NES minis, IP holders would have demanded more for their games to be included, shrinking Nintendo's own profits on each initial unit sold.
And they sordidly needed the money and the buzz at the time. Just not the negative buzz from shortages, but I honestly believe they tried to "play it safe" with the amount the made, so they could be sure to sell them all.
- 0
Don't care for it at all but I hope those interested are able to pick one up.
Nice !
I'm surprised they didn't put a handful of additional games in it to try and get some people to double dip
And it'll be gone within seconds and disappear entirely. Nintendo won't supply enough and so trying to get one won't even be worth the headache.
