Rage 2 Announcement Teased for May 14 - News

posted 1 day ago

Bethesda has teased in a series of tweets that an announcement for Rage 2 will be made on Monday, May 14. This follows a listing of the game on the website Walmart Canada.

Rage is a first-person shooter from id Software that released in October 2011 for the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 and Windows PC.

