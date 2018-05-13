Rage 2 Announcement Teased for May 14 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 day ago / 887 Views
Bethesda has teased in a series of tweets that an announcement for Rage 2 will be made on Monday, May 14. This follows a listing of the game on the website Walmart Canada.
C:\Desktop\Videos\AnnounceTrailer\Monday— RAGE (@RAGEgame) May 13, 2018
Hey @WalmartCanada here are a few notes. pic.twitter.com/R1od2aTEMC— RAGE (@RAGEgame) May 9, 2018
May 10, 2018
May 11, 2018
May 11, 2018
May 11, 2018
May 11, 2018
May 12, 2018
May 12, 2018
May 13, 2018
Rage is a first-person shooter from id Software that released in October 2011 for the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 and Windows PC.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
I hope so. I enjoyed the 1st one alot.
Seems interesting, I will keep an eye on this.
2 Comments