Final Fantasy XI Reboot Screenshots Released - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 day ago / 1,013 Views
The upcoming Final Fantasy XI reboot for mobile devices has received a new set of screenshots in a Nexon job posting.
The platforms and release date for the game have not been revealed. However, a release on iOS and Android is likely.
View the screenshots below:
Thanks ResetEra.
This is a slap in the face to FF14 subscribers. They are spreading things way to thin as always. Remakes, reboots, mobile games...yet people who pay monthly for that game are most likely funding this crap because it's definitely not showing in FF14. I'm pull my subscription.
You're joking right? FF14 has one of the largest worlds, with one of the biggest in-game economies, with a truly massive selection of quests and combinations. And of course there are small to medium sized special quests every month.
- +4
You must be joking.
- +2
No, The only real beefy content is content they make us pay full price for again on expansions. That should be funded itself by it's own price. For the amount so many people pay we should be getting way more content instead of these rycycled events year on year and a patch every three months with an hours worth of story content. God damn, we should be getting new maps every three month. Either that or subscribers go free into expansions.
- 0
Theres so much content in XIV I personally get overwhelmed.
- 0
1 Comments