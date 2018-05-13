Final Fantasy XI Reboot Screenshots Released - News

/ 1,013 Views

by, posted 1 day ago

The upcoming Final Fantasy XI reboot for mobile devices has received a new set of screenshots in a Nexon job posting.

The platforms and release date for the game have not been revealed. However, a release on iOS and Android is likely.

View the screenshots below:

Thanks ResetEra.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles