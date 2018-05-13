Superhot JP Announced for PS4, PC - News

GameTomo and Superhot Team have announced a game in the Superhot franchise that uses Japanese environments called Superhot JP.

The environments include samurai castles, karaoke bars, hot springs, and bullet trains.

Here is an overview of the game:

The iconic red guy is coming to Japan!

With the innovative time-moves-only-when-you-move fps game play, Superhot JP (not the real title) is a new game set in the Superhot universe. While maintaining the same intoxicating rhythm of slow motion combat, this new Superhot presents a brand new adventure with a distinctive Japanese flavor.

Dodge bullets, while bathing in a hot spring.

Battle the red guys in a variety of new Japan-inspired environments, from hot springs to samurai castles, from seedy Tokyo alleyways to karaoke bars and bullet trains.

Escape the “real world” and into the mysterious augmented reality of the new Budd-OS.

One step at a time.

