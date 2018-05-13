Adventure Game Giraffe and Annika Coming to Switch, PS4 in 2019 - News

Atelier Mimina announced the upcoming 3D adventure game, Giraffe and Annika, is coming to the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 and in 2019.

View a trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

iraffe and Annika is a 3D adventure game for PC where you follow along with the cat eared girl Annika as she explores the mysterious island of Spika.

Each dungeon is guarded by a boss where Annika will need to defeated through a music-based battle system and fully synched animations. The game system and effects are all fully synched with the music.

Help Annika find her lost memories through her adventures on the island!

