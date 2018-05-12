Fast-Paced Asymmetrical Multiplayer Game Bossgard Announced - News

Developer Sand Sailor Studio have announced fast-paced asymmetrical multiplayer game, Bossgard. A release date or platforms were not revealed.

View the reveal trailer below:





Here is a short overview of the game:

WHO’S THE BOSS? Well, it’s finally you! So grab your friends and get ready for the craziest fights in our fast-paced asymmetrical multiplayer game. Choose between a variety of unique BOSSES, brave vikings and WHACKY arenas, grab a gamepad or a smartphone and remember: the more the merrier!

