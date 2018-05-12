Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition Gets Fifth Character Highlight Trailer - News

Nintendo and Koei Tecmo have released the fifth in a new series of trailers for Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition that provides a highlight of the characters in the game.

View it below:

Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition will launch for the Nintendo Switch on May 18 in North America and Europe.

