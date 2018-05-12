Jurassic World: Evolution Gets Dev Diary - News

/ 746 Views

by, posted 1 day ago

Frontier Development has released a developer diary for Jurassic World: Evolution, as well as a video showcasing the Spinosaurus.

View them below:

Jurassic World: Evolution will launch digitally for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on June 12. A physical release will launch July 3 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles